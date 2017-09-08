Bouygues team to look after Dijon

A consortium headed by Bouygues Energies & Services has won a 12-year contract to manage public facilities across the whole metropolitan area of Dijon in France.

Dijon métropole awarded the contract for connected management of public spaces to Bouygues Energies & Services, EDF Group subsidiary Citelum, Suez and Capgemini. The 12-year contract includes provision of a control centre for public facilities across 24 municipalities of the metropolitan area.

It is a performance contract, with ongoing assessment based on the objective criteria of results. These include 65% energy savings on public lightning and 99% availability of IT systems.

The project, which will be operational from 2018, is intended to make technical equipment (traffic lights, street lightning, CCTV, street and road maintenance, etc) more efficient, optimised and pooled. For the first time in France, a centralised and connected tool for the management of public facilities will be set up.

The contract is expected to lead to the renovation of more than 34,000 lights, all of which will be LED. More than 140 km of fibre optic cable laid, 205 vehicles will be geotagged, 113 intersections and 180 buses will be equipped with bus-priority technology and 180 buildings will be operated, of which 13 will be renovated. All buildings will be connected to the connected control centre, which is due to be up and running within a year.

Dijon metropolitan area wants to develop a smart city initiative using digital data generated by connected public facilities, with the aim of offering its residents new public services and open urban governance based on open data. Savings generated by the project through aspects such energy savings and the optimisation of equipment and services will finance the creation of new services for the ‘smart city’.

The contract is expected to be finalised and signed this month or in October.