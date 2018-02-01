News » Over £20m » Bouygues to build Brighton campus rooms » published 1 Feb 2018
Bouygues to build Brighton campus rooms
Uliving has been named preferred bidder for the construction and management of five new halls of residence on the University of Brighton’s Moulsecoomb campus.
The 800-bed student accommodation development is the centrepiece of a wider transformation of the university’s biggest campus under a masterplan that includes the neighbouring Preston Barracks site.
It is anticipated that a full contract award will be made by the end of May.
Uliving is the student accommodation joint venture of Bouygues Development and Derwent Living. It is expected to begin work on the new student accommodation this summer, with around 400 bedrooms ready for use by the summer of 2020 and all 800 in use by the summer of 2021.
The University of Brighton is also planning to build a new 6,400 m2 academic building, a new Students’ Union and gym, a multi-storey car park and a footbridge over the Lewes Road to connect both sides of the campus.
Uliving chief executive Sam Veal said: “The university’s approved masterplan to transform their Moulescoomb Campus is the catalyst for an exciting period of growth and development. We are delighted to play our part, creating and operating the new high-quality accommodation and delivering a first-class student experience.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 1 Feb 2018 (last updated on 1 Feb 2018).