Bouygues to build Brighton campus rooms

Uliving has been named preferred bidder for the construction and management of five new halls of residence on the University of Brighton’s Moulsecoomb campus.

The 800-bed student accommodation development is the centrepiece of a wider transformation of the university’s biggest campus under a masterplan that includes the neighbouring Preston Barracks site.

It is anticipated that a full contract award will be made by the end of May.

Uliving is the student accommodation joint venture of Bouygues Development and Derwent Living. It is expected to begin work on the new student accommodation this summer, with around 400 bedrooms ready for use by the summer of 2020 and all 800 in use by the summer of 2021.

The University of Brighton is also planning to build a new 6,400 m2 academic building, a new Students’ Union and gym, a multi-storey car park and a footbridge over the Lewes Road to connect both sides of the campus.

Uliving chief executive Sam Veal said: “The university’s approved masterplan to transform their Moulescoomb Campus is the catalyst for an exciting period of growth and development. We are delighted to play our part, creating and operating the new high-quality accommodation and delivering a first-class student experience.”