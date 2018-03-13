Bouygues to build sustainable neighbourhood in Paris

Bouygues Construction has been appointed to develop and build a sustainable neighbourhood in north-east Paris, France.

Property development arm Linkcity Ile-de-France has completed the sale of three buildings in the new Chapelle International neighbourhood to funds advised by Blackstone, to the City of Paris Property Authority (RIVP) and to ICF Habitat. The sales have launched the works that are to be carried out by Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-deFrance for a total of €108m (£96m).

Chapelle International, which is located at Porte de la Chapelle on a 7ha former railway site, is intended to set highest standards in terms of user well-being, urban integration and sustainable development.

Linkcity Ile-de-France originally won a consultation process in 2015 run by the project developer, the French Railways’ real estate division (SNEF). It became involved at a very early stage in the redevelopment of the area, which will also house a new campus for the University of Paris Pantheon-Sorbonne (Paris I) as well as Arena 2, a new multi-sports venue.

Bernard Mounier, CEO of Bouygues Bâtiment Ile-de-France, said: “As an active participant in the Greater Paris metropolis project, we are firmly committed alongside all the towns involved to imagining the neighbourhoods of tomorrow. This ambitious urban project enables us to contribute to the regeneration of the Chapelle International sector through innovation and sustainable development.”

Following a competition organised by SNEF, Linkcity Ile-de-France commissioned three firms of architects – Arte Charpentier Architectes, Metra et Associés and Ignacio Prego Architectures – to design the 45,000 m² multipurpose development, which includes two office buildings, adapted to new collaborative and ‘nomadic’ working methods. They will incorporate a gym and retail premises. The third building will contain 314 housing units on 17 floors, consisting of 73 family apartments for social housing rentals and a 241-room residence intended for students and young researchers.

The project is fully compliant with the City of Paris Climate Plan, and is aiming to obtain a number of environmental certifications: NF Commercial Buildings, HQE standard, level Excellent; BREEAM, level Very Good; Well Building Standard, level Silver; Effinergie+; BiodiverCity; and Habitat & Environnement (H&E), profile A.

Work is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2020. Approximately 350 people will be working on-site at peak periods.