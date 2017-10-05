Bouygues UK losses widen to £78m

Bouygues (UK) has filed accounts for 2016 showing a pre-tax loss for the year of £78.5m.

Turnover for the year was £555.8m, up from £349.6m in 2015, reflecting the consolidation of JB Leadbitter and Denne Construction into Bouygues (UK) in May 2016.

In 2015 Bouygues (UK) made a loss of £19.4m before tax.

The company attributed the 2016 loss to ‘a limited number of projects’.

Chairman Fabienne Viala, who took over half way through the year, wrote in her strategic report: “The company, in common with a number of other UK contractors, has been impacted in recent years by challenging market conditions including inflation in supply chain costs. However, despite these impacts, many projects have maintained the expected level of margin and the company has been able to meet its clients’ expectations by maintaining a high level of quality and service.”

The Bouygues group in France has stepped in and injected a further £79m of new equity into its UK subsidiary to ensure its financial covenant is maintained.