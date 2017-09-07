British construction products firm to build US factory

Staffordshire-based Don Construction Products (DCP) is to invest US$6.2m (£4.75m) building its first US manufacturing operations.

DCP, which was founded more than 80 years ago, manufactures construction chemical products including admixtures, sealants, waterproofing, surface treatments and concrete repair materials. It has customers in more than 35 countries.

The new development in Lancaster County in South Carolina will diversify the company’s product portfolio to include additional dry mortars, sealants, resins and polymer-based products.

The aim is for it to come into operation by the third quarter of 2018. It is expected to create 21 new jobs.

“We are very happy to start operating in the US market,” said Don Construction CEO Tawfic Ghandour. “The US is the largest market in the world and has a very promising future. South Carolina has a lot to offer for the business and has a healthy environment to operate in. Construction in the Southeast is very healthy, and the plant should be well located to service this area.”

South Carolina state governor Henry McMaster added: “The 21 new jobs that Don Construction Products is bringing to Lancaster County will change the lives of South Carolinians, and for that, we couldn’t be more grateful. We wish them the best of luck here in South Carolina, and look forward to seeing them grow and succeed here for a long time.”