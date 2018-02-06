British Safety Council to advise UAE

The British Safety Council is to help update the United Arab Emirates’ national curriculum on health and safety.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with the UAE’s Ministry of Education, which is planning to update aspects of the curriculum including health, safety and environmental management information.

British Safety Council will work closely with educational bodies in the United Arab Emirates. Chief executive Mike Robinson said: “We are delighted to enter into partnership with the United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Education to help it update the UAE’s national curriculum and incorporate the latest health, safety and environmental management knowledge and international best practice information.”

He added: “We hope that by working closely with the Ministry of Education and other academic bodies in the United Arab Emirates, we will play an important role in helping future generations gain an understanding of the benefits of the effective management of health, safety and environmental risks for society and businesses.”

Abdul Rahman Al Hammadi, undersecretary for inspection & support services at the UAE’s Ministry of Education, said: “We are pleased to strengthen and develop further our existing relationship with the British Safety Council, who is an important strategic partner in our efforts to achieve excellence in education, training, capacity building and professional development of our staff and students in the field of health, safety and environmental management.”