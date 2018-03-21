British Steel steps up construction industry support

British Steel has opened a new metal centre at its Scunthorpe headquarters to supply steel products and services to construction companies across the Yorkshire and Humber region.

The new Scunthorpe Metal Centre replaces a smaller facility on the outskirts of the town and bolsters British Steel’s nationwide network of 15 metal and service centres.

Richard Farnsworth, British Steel’s managing director for construction, said: “Our new metal centre is an exciting development, not only for us but for the region’s construction industry.

“Moving to bigger facilities allows us to offer customers an extended range of steel products including our UK manufactured structural sections with next day delivery as standard. We’ll also have further processing facilities including cutting to length so we can tailor our products to customers’ precise requirements.”