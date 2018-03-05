Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Mon March 05 2018

News » Up To £20m » Brymor wins maritime school expansion » published 5 Mar 2018

Brymor wins maritime school expansion

Hampshire-based Brymor Construction has won a £6.9m contract for refurbishment works at Southampton Solent University.

Maritime academy is on the move Above: Maritime academy is on the move

Brymor has been contracted for refurbishment works related to the relocation of the Warsash School of Maritime Science & Engineering to the nine-storey Reginald Mitchell Building on the Southampton Solent University’s main campus at East Park Terrace.

The project, to deliver new classrooms and simulation facilities for students, is part of a wider investment in maritime teaching and research at the university, expanding the Warsash Maritime Academy.

 

 

This article was published on 5 Mar 2018 (last updated on 5 Mar 2018).

