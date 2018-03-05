Brymor wins maritime school expansion

Hampshire-based Brymor Construction has won a £6.9m contract for refurbishment works at Southampton Solent University.

Brymor has been contracted for refurbishment works related to the relocation of the Warsash School of Maritime Science & Engineering to the nine-storey Reginald Mitchell Building on the Southampton Solent University’s main campus at East Park Terrace.

The project, to deliver new classrooms and simulation facilities for students, is part of a wider investment in maritime teaching and research at the university, expanding the Warsash Maritime Academy.