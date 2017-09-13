Bryn Thomas opens Newcastle yard

Bryn Thomas Cranes has opened a hire depot in Newcastle, its second in the northeast.

Bryn Thomas is running seven mobile cranes from the new depot initially, with plans to grow this to 12 machines in 2018, including a 500-tonne Liebherr LTM1500-8.1 at the top end, which is due for delivery in October 2017.

The Newcastle yard is in Felling, on the south bank of the Tyne. It is managed by Gary Brown, who has joined the company after 25 years with Ainscough Crane Hire, most recently as its Newcastle depot manager. Gary Brown started work for Ainscough in 1992 as a crane operator before working his way up the ranks into management.

Managing director Dylan Thomas said: “We are all extremely pleased with the way the company has continued to expand in 2017. For this expansion to happen we needed to overhaul the sales team. Following on from our sales restructure it was necessary to add key operational employees and with the appointment of Gary Brown the new Newcastle depot is definitely in safe hands. I have no doubt that over the coming years this depot will go from strength to strength.”

He added that there are plans for another new depot within the next six months to add to the network of depots in Flint (HQ), Stockport, Durham and Newcastle.