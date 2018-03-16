Buckingham appointed for Port of Dover’s cold store

Buckingham Group Contracting has been awarded a £15m contract to build a refrigerated warehouse at the Port of Dover.

The new Refrigerated Cargo Terminal (RCT) is part of the Dover Western Docks Revival (DWDR) development and will provide 9,630m2 of cold storage for products passing through the port.

The RCT will be an externally clad steel frame building with eight chambers, each individually temperature controlled and capable of holding cargo between +1 and +14 degrees Celsius with 20 dock levellers to offer cargo customers a quick turnaround.

DWDR programme director Dave Herrod said: “The appointment of Buckingham Group represents a significant milestone for the port. Projected increases in cargo volumes present a golden opportunity to further develop the cargo business and this is key to why the port is delivering the Dover Western Docks Revival now.”

Buckingham Group senior project manager Andy Morris said: "We are delighted to have been awarded this exciting, high-profile contract. We are looking forward to working with the Port of Dover and other contractors to deliver one of the most important cargo projects in northwest Europe and support the creation of new jobs for local people.”

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019, the terminal will be served by new marine and land infrastructure including two cargo berths (Berth A: 251 metres and Berth C: 300 metres, plus a dolphin) and Gottwald 5 series mobile cranes.