Build UK brings consultants into fold

Industry trade association Build UK is pitching for consultancy firms to join its ranks and has the first three signed up.

Consulting engineer Arup and surveyors Cast Consultancy and Rider Levett Bucknall UK (RLB) are the first three members of Build UK’s new professional services membership category.

Last year Build UK starting signing up construction client organisations and now has 14 of these in its ranks, including Heathrow Airport, British Land and Sport England.

Build UK said that the new membership category had been introduced following feedback from members on the desire for consultants to join their conversations.

Chief executive Suzannah Nichol said: “A consistent message from Build UK members has been that consultants and professional advisors are key to transforming construction. Our new membership category enables those organisations that want to get involved to join us, and we are very much looking forward to working with our new members.”

Arup chief operating officer Geoff Hunt said: “We’re delighted to be contributing to an agenda which is all about industry collaboration across the full spectrum of the supply chain. Ultimately, working better together will support better productivity to the benefit of all those in our industry and, moreover, the UK economy.”

Cast chairman Keith Brooks said: “This is a great opportunity for Cast to help lead the change agenda in the construction industry. Having all the major stakeholders together at the same table gives Build UK a strong, unified voice to push for transformation in the current construction delivery model.

RLB director Andrew Reynolds said: “Collaborating with industry colleagues is a vital part of being a catalyst for change in the built environment and we look forward to other consultants and professional advisors becoming members.”

Build UK was created in 2015 through a merger of the major contractors association and the federation of specialist trades groups (National Specialist Contractors Council), bringing most of the biggest and some of the smallest contractors in the construction supply chain into one organisation. Notable contractor absentees include Laing O’Rourke and Lend Lease

It now has five membership categories: contractors (with 28 members); trade associations (39 members); clients (14); professional services (3); and alliance members (4 – BRE, CIOB, NHBC and Hire Association Europe).