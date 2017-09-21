Builder chosen for Blackpool hotel

Kirkham-based Warden Construction has been selected to build a 96-bedroom hotel on Blackpool’s Promenade.

The Sands Venue Resort Hotel has been designed by the Frank Whittle Partnership for developer Coolsilk Property & Investment, owned by Scunthorpe United FC chairman Peter Swann.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, Warden Construction has won the contract to build the new five-star hotel and has a completion date of summer 2019.

Coolsilk directors Peter and Karin Swann said: “We are delighted to award this prestigious contract to a local building company. Our new hotel and leisure facility is a real confidence booster for Blackpool and we want to make sure our investment benefits local people and the economy as much as possible. We believe Blackpool is a resort that is on the up following the hard-work of the council and other stakeholders in securing funding for new infrastructure and public realm improvements to the town.”

Richard Kenworthy of Warden Construction said: “It’s fantastic to be working so close to home on yet another high profile and prestigious project. Blackpool has always offered visitors a friendly and fun welcome. Now, the resort will be able to add real luxury to its offer.”