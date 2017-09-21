Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Up To £20m » Builder chosen for Blackpool hotel » published 21 Sep 2017

Builder chosen for Blackpool hotel

Kirkham-based Warden Construction has been selected to build a 96-bedroom hotel on Blackpool’s Promenade.

Sands Venue Resort Hotel will be built next to Blackpool Tower Above: Sands Venue Resort Hotel will be built next to Blackpool Tower

The Sands Venue Resort Hotel has been designed by the Frank Whittle Partnership for developer Coolsilk Property & Investment, owned by Scunthorpe United FC chairman Peter Swann.

According to the Blackpool Gazette, Warden Construction has won the contract to build the new five-star hotel and has a completion date of summer 2019.

Coolsilk directors Peter and Karin Swann said: “We are delighted to award this prestigious contract to a local building company. Our new hotel and leisure facility is a real confidence booster for Blackpool and we want to make sure our investment benefits local people and the economy as much as possible. We believe Blackpool is a resort that is on the up following the hard-work of the council and other stakeholders in securing funding for new infrastructure and public realm improvements to the town.”

Richard Kenworthy of Warden Construction said: “It’s fantastic to be working so close to home on yet another high profile and prestigious project. Blackpool has always offered visitors a friendly and fun welcome. Now, the resort will be able to add real luxury to its offer.”

 

 

 

This article was published on 21 Sep 2017 (last updated on 21 Sep 2017).

