Builders’ merchants sales up

Builders’ merchants in Great Britain saw their aggregate sales rise 7% in July 2017 compared to July 2016.

Sales in July were nearly 1% down on the previous month for builders’ merchants, but June had one more trading day. Average sales per day were 3.9% higher.

The Builders Merchant Building Index, compiled by GfK for the Builders Merchant federation using point-of-sale data, shows the first seven months of 2017 ahead 4.3% of the same period in 2016.

July’s Builders Merchant Building Index score was 119.2 (117.8 adjusted for trading days) and 10 of the 12 categories had indices over 100, with landscaping the top performer and renewables & water saving the weakest.

Further Images