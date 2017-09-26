News » UK » Builders’ merchants sales up » published 26 Sep 2017
Builders’ merchants sales up
Builders’ merchants in Great Britain saw their aggregate sales rise 7% in July 2017 compared to July 2016.
Sales in July were nearly 1% down on the previous month for builders’ merchants, but June had one more trading day. Average sales per day were 3.9% higher.
The Builders Merchant Building Index, compiled by GfK for the Builders Merchant federation using point-of-sale data, shows the first seven months of 2017 ahead 4.3% of the same period in 2016.
July’s Builders Merchant Building Index score was 119.2 (117.8 adjusted for trading days) and 10 of the 12 categories had indices over 100, with landscaping the top performer and renewables & water saving the weakest.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Further Images
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 26 Sep 2017 (last updated on 26 Sep 2017).