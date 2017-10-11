News » UK » Building materials sales show continued growth » published 11 Oct 2017
Building materials sales show continued growth
New data released by the Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) shows that its members’ sales rose by 5.8% in August, year-on-year.
Sales of building materials in August 2017 were also 1.1% ahead of July 2017, helped by one extra trading day.
The BMF numbers outstrip the latest figures from the Office for National Statistics, which show 3.5% growth in construction output in August 2017, compared to August 2016, and growth of 0.6% month-on-month.
The BMF figures are contained in the Builders Merchants Building Index, which tracks builders’ merchants’ sales. The index shows that sales volume over the past 12 months (September 2016 to August 2017) was 4.6% higher than the previous 12 months.
Year-to-date sales have also strengthened and are 4.5% ahead of the same period in 2016. Ironmongery (up 7.4% so far this year) and kitchens & bathrooms (up +7.0%) were the leading performers.
With kitchen and bathroom sales up 11.1% higher in August 2017 compared to August 2016, there is evidence that the domestic renovation market is on the rise.
