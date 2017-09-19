News » UK » Cable logging data moves to the cloud » published 19 Sep 2017
Cable logging data moves to the cloud
Radiodetection, a Bristol-based manufacturer of products to detect buried utilities, has added new functionality to its CAT4 cable avoidance tools.
Radiodetection’s cable avoidance tools have had on-board data-logging for several years but moving data collection to the cloud means that all accumulated data form all sites is available in the same place almost instantaneously.
In addition, it effectively provides remote quality control capability. Head office engineers can check that a cable detection assignment has been done properly out in the field without even leaving their desks.
“In our extensive customer trials of this system, we have already seen it delivering tremendous benefits,” said Radiodetection marketing director Tony Rush. “For example, one of our leading early-adopter customers achieved a month with zero cable-strikes for the first time in its experience.”
CAT Manager Online comes in two versions: a free version offering 90 days’ data storage; and a paid-for version that offers indefinite data storage as well as enhanced data analysis, support and the ability to structure information by teams and accounts.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 19 Sep 2017 (last updated on 19 Sep 2017).