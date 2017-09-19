Cable logging data moves to the cloud

Radiodetection, a Bristol-based manufacturer of products to detect buried utilities, has added new functionality to its CAT4 cable avoidance tools.

Radiodetection’s cable avoidance tools have had on-board data-logging for several years but moving data collection to the cloud means that all accumulated data form all sites is available in the same place almost instantaneously.

In addition, it effectively provides remote quality control capability. Head office engineers can check that a cable detection assignment has been done properly out in the field without even leaving their desks.

“In our extensive customer trials of this system, we have already seen it delivering tremendous benefits,” said Radiodetection marketing director Tony Rush. “For example, one of our leading early-adopter customers achieved a month with zero cable-strikes for the first time in its experience.”

CAT Manager Online comes in two versions: a free version offering 90 days’ data storage; and a paid-for version that offers indefinite data storage as well as enhanced data analysis, support and the ability to structure information by teams and accounts.