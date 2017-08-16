News » UK » Cable thieves hit railways » published 16 Aug 2017
Cable thieves hit railways
More than £90,000 of copper wire has been stolen from the railways in the past six weeks, Network Rail has said.
Some 3,650 metres of copper cable has been removed in a series of thefts in Staffordshire.
Network Rail estimates that the total cost of replacing the power, signalling and communications cable will be around £300,000.
Karl Weller, Network Rail section manager based at Stafford, said: “When signalling cables are removed the signalling and telecommunication systems of the railway do not work and trains can’t run. The impact on customers will get worse if these thieves are not caught.”
Chief Inspector Andrea Graham of British Transport Police said: “We are doing everything in our power to track down these criminals who are causing the travelling public delays during the busy holiday season. Not only is this kind of crime disruptive it is extremely dangerous for those responsible. Thousands of volts of electricity run through those cables and interfering with them can be fatal.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 16 Aug 2017 (last updated on 16 Aug 2017).