Cambridge campus gets £35m extension

SDC Construction is set to start work on a £35m extension to the Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge.

In October 2017 the new campus announced a partnership with BioMed Realty that will see the creation of two new buildings, with a combined 108,000 sq ft of space for integrated laboratories and offices.

Specialist subcontractor Mick George has already completed earthworks at the site for MJS Construction (March) on behalf of SDC Construction.

It is anticipated that the scheme will house life sciences start-ups and scale-ups in the same way as the existing Campus’ which opened in 1993, and is now home to some 60 enterprises and around 2,000 people.

When complete, the entire campus will extend to more than 300,000 sq ft.

The Babraham Research Campus is managed and developed by Babraham Bioscience Technologies (BBT) on behalf of its shareholders, The Babraham Institute and the Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC).