News » International » Canadian budget earmarks $1.25bn more for rental housing » published 1 Mar 2018
Canadian budget earmarks $1.25bn more for rental housing
Canada’s latest budget has announced an additional CA$1.25bn (£705m) of financing to spur construction of an extra 14,000 homes for rent.
Approximately 30% of Canadians rely on the rental market for housing and future demand for affordable rental housing is expected to rise as the population ages, young professionals migrate to larger cities, and immigration continues to grow communities.
In April 2017, Canada Mortgage & Housing Corporation launched the Rental Construction Financing Initiative, which will provide CA$2.5bn (£1.4bn) in low-cost loans to support the construction of new rental housing. To encourage a stable supply of affordable rental housing across the country, the government has said that it proposes to increase the amount of loans provided by the Rental Construction Financing Initiative from CA$2.5bn to CA$3.75bn (£2.11bn) over the next three years.
The new funding is intended to support projects that address the needs of modest- and middle-income households struggling in expensive housing markets. In total, this measure alone is expected to spur the construction of more than 14,000 new rental units across Canada.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 1 Mar 2018 (last updated on 1 Mar 2018).
More News Channels
- 24 contracts, worth £526.3m takes Kier to the top
- German equipment manufacturers report continued boom
- Rising costs raise prospect of further corporate failures
- Aggregate sales indicate official data on construction output is wrong
- Construction growth stagnates in January
- Click here to browse all articles