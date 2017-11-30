Capital expansion for Sweco

Consulting engineer Sweco has moved to new offices in London to accommodate its growth in the capital.

Sweco started with a team of five in London in 2015, now has 25 and it looking to double that to 50 by the end of 2018 now that it has new offices on Farringdon Road, right next door to the Eagle gastro-pub.

Sweco has recently been appointed to the Kent County Council consultant framework alongside similar appointments with Medway Council and Notting Hill Housing. The business has also secured engineering work for a major residential programme in Croydon.

Max Joy, managing director, Sweco UK said: “We have experienced strong growth since launching our London office in 2015 and this expansion will provide us with greater capacity to deliver our current pipeline. While our buildings and transport planning teams are well established in the capital and continue to win large contracts for landmark developments, this move will help us take advantage of a significant opportunity to grow other areas of the business, particularly in environmental assessments, asset management and energy.”

Sweco consults on major projects nationwide via its network of 15 regional offices, with recent work including the Queensferry Crossing. Other notable London projects include One Nine Elms, Wood Wharf, London Spire, a new restaurant quarter for Woolwich at Spray St and the regeneration of Mount Pleasant, including Mail Rail at the Postal Museum, next to the new London office.