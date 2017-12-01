Cardiff contractor’s order book swells

Cardiff-based R&M Williams has won more than £30m worth of contracts in the last month, giving it a boost for the start of 2018.

The family business, which also has an office in Swansea, has won framework agreements with Cardiff City and Caerphilly Councils. It has been appointed to build teaching facilities at Newbridge School and has also secured a contract to build a new £4.3m fire station at Bristol Airport.

The Cardiff framework will see R&M Williams working on residential properties across the city for the next four years, doing maintenance work and disabled adaptions. It also has a separate two-year contract to work on estate regeneration projects.

For Caerphilly Council, R&M Williams will be carrying out external work and refurbishments to 169 residential council homes.

At Newbridge School R&M Williams will be demolishing the old music block and building a new three-storey facility in its place. The £1.8m project was awarded to the Local Consortium Wales LLP, which is a partnership established by R&M Williams to compete for larger publicly-funded projects.

Managing director Darryn Parry said: “It has been a busy, but very rewarding few months at R&M Williams. Combined with recommendations and industry award success, our hard work has paid off and we have won some substantial contracts which will mean that next year will be one of our busiest.

“The projects we have won are varied and really demonstrate the different types of work we undertake as a business - we are very proud to be working on them.”

He added: “Winning the Bristol Airport contract is a particularly interesting one for us as airports present many challenges which aren’t normally encountered in general contracting, especially when delivering a state of the art facility. We hope to cut the turf on this project in the new year, beginning on external works and services before moving onto build the fire station itself.”