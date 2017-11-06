News » UK » Carillion buoyed by Network Rail deal » published 6 Nov 2017
Carillion buoyed by Network Rail deal
Carillion has won a pair of major contracts on Network Rail's Midland Mainline improvement programme, indicating that key clients are standing by the beleagurered firm.
Carillion has signed a £62m contract with Network Rail to upgrade the existing track and infrastructure on the route from London to Corby over the next two and a half years.
Carillion Powerlines, a 50:50 joint venture with Powerlines Group, has signed a contract with Network Rail for the Midland Mainline Electrification programme. Under the contract, Carillion Powerlines will undertake work to complete the electrification of the route from London to Corby. This £260m contract starts soon and will take three years to complete.
The two contracts together are thus set to be worth £192m in revenues to Carillion.
Carillion recently posted a pre-tax loss of nearly £1.2bn for the first six months of 2017, prompting a hasty rethink on strategy and questions about the viability of the business.
Interim chief executive Keith Cochrane said: “We are pleased to have agreed these awards with Network Rail, demonstrating that we continue to have the support of key customers and win important new contracts. The group faces significant challenges, but we remain focused on executing our disposals programme, taking cost out and strengthening our balance sheet.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 6 Nov 2017 (last updated on 7 Nov 2017).