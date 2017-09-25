Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » Carillion director quits to join Amey » published 25 Sep 2017

Carillion director quits to join Amey

Amey has recruited Ray Jones from Carillion to join its highways executive team.

Ray Jones Above: Ray Jones

Ray Jones joins Amey as a business director to help grow the contractor’s presence in the local authority market. He was with Carillion for 15 years, latterly as a regional director.

Amey’s highways managing director James Haluch said: “Following a challenging year in 2016, we are now much more focused on growing our business and delivering what we do well. Ray has great experience both winning new work and delivering a highly customer-focused service for clients.”

operates in over 25 countries. Ferrovial’s activities focus on four business sectors construction, airports, toll roads and services.  Amey is part of the Services division.

 

 

This article was published on 25 Sep 2017 (last updated on 25 Sep 2017).

