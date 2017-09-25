News » UK » Carillion director quits to join Amey » published 25 Sep 2017
Carillion director quits to join Amey
Amey has recruited Ray Jones from Carillion to join its highways executive team.
Ray Jones joins Amey as a business director to help grow the contractor’s presence in the local authority market. He was with Carillion for 15 years, latterly as a regional director.
Amey’s highways managing director James Haluch said: “Following a challenging year in 2016, we are now much more focused on growing our business and delivering what we do well. Ray has great experience both winning new work and delivering a highly customer-focused service for clients.”
operates in over 25 countries. Ferrovial’s activities focus on four business sectors construction, airports, toll roads and services. Amey is part of the Services division.
