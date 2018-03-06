Carillion highways chiefs lands at Galliford Try

Galliford Try is gunning for business in the highways sector and has recruited two key men from Carillion to lead the campaign.

Duncan Elliott joins Galliford Try as highways managing director within its Infrastructure Division.

David Bates joins as commercial director for highways, having previously done the same job at Carillion.

Duncan Elliott headed up strategic highways at Carillion for nine years. His experience also includes 16 years in various roles with Alfred McAlpine to operations director level. A fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, he will be responsible for Galliford Try’s work with Highways England and local authorities as well as its highways maintenance business.

Nick Salt, managing director of Galliford Try Infrastructure, said: “Duncan’s appointment is a key element in our drive for growth and the lead role that highways will play in it. We’re in a position to provide a focus and resource to our clients that can’t be matched by some of our competitors who are committed to major programmes such as HS2.”

Galliford Try is a collaborative delivery framework contractor for Highways England and is working on the M1 smart motorway project in joint venture with Costain. It has also recently started work on a £24m Highways England contract to build a new junction on the M49 near Bristol and is on the Lincoln Eastern bypass under the Midlands Highways Alliance.