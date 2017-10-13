Carillion mulls offers for healthcare business

Carillion is considering takeover offers for its UK healthcare business, the board has confirmed.

Having made a pre-tax loss of £1,153m in the first half of the year, Carillion is itself in intensive care, awaiting surgery.

A disposal of part of its facilities management is on the cards. Approaches for Carillion’s UK healthcare business have been received by ‘more than one credible counterparty’, the company said.

Carillion generates more than £200m a year (out of a group total of £5bn+) providing facilities management services to NHS trusts. The division employs 8,000 people providing functions ranging from building maintenance to cleaning and catering. It carries out approximately 200,000 planned and reactive maintenance tasks a year to maintain a million square metres of space.