Tue January 30 2018

News » UK » Carillion’s construction work in hand was worth £5.7bn » published 30 Jan 2018

Carillion’s construction work in hand was worth £5.7bn

Carillion had 57 construction projects on its books at time of collapse with a total value of £5.7bn, according to data compiled by Barbour ABI.

Rail projects were a particular speciality for Carillion Above: Rail projects were a particular speciality for Carillion

The £5.7bn total includes projects where spades had not yet hit the ground, such as the £1.3bn, but does not include framework agreements from which Carillion might reasonably have expected to benefit.

Ten of Carillion’s 57 construction projects were individually worth more than £150m, such as the Royal Liverpool hospital and an Army basing programme in Salisbury, worth £450m and £340m respectively, according to Barbour ABI.

Michael Dall, lead economist at Barbour ABI, said: “The sector where Carillion had the largest presence was infrastructure – road and rail projects were a particular speciality for the firm. In addition, Carillion were in the process of delivering two new hospitals and were also responsible for various school improvement projects. What happens to these projects is a matter for conjecture. If the reason Carillion went bust was due to under-bidding then it stands to reason that the financial terms will have to be renegotiated. There is no doubt this will happen but will it happen quickly enough to save the many firms in the Carillion supply chain?”

 

This article was published on 30 Jan 2018 (last updated on 30 Jan 2018).

