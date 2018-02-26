24 contracts, worth £526.3m takes Kier to the top

Despite losing one of its biggest contractors, the UK construction industry appears to have continued with business as usual, says Neil Edwards.

Although the industry took a day or two to get into its post-festivity, New Year stride, it still managed to bank more than £4.5bn-worth of new contract awards in January. That’s on a par with this time last year and appears to shake off any suggestions of a post-Carillion downturn.

Kier Group, which received the “Contractor of the Year” award at December’s BCLive event at the Savoy in London, barely drew breath for the Christmas break. Its haul of 24 contracts, worth a combined £526.3m, took the contractor to the top of the league table by a significant margin.

The largest of Kier’s 24 contracts is a £160m new build for Public Health England that will see the construction of a new bioscience laboratory in Harlow, Essex.

Galliford Try claimed second place on the league table with a total of 10 individual new contract awards with a combined value of £240.4m. The most notable of these is for the construction of 611 apartments for social housing organisation Genesis Housing Group in north west London.

VolkerFitzpatrick took third place thanks to a £205m contract for the construction of an extension to Luton Airport, one of four new contract awards secured by the company in January.

The largest single contract award of the month went to the Midland Metro Alliance, a joint venture company comprising, among others, Bouygues, Barhale and Colas. The JV picked up the £200m contract from West Midlands Combined Authority to extend the metro rail network serving Wednesbury, Dudley and Brierley Hill.

Seventh place went to McAleer & Rushe which bagged a single £130m contract for the construction of apartments for client Quintain Estates at South Way in Wembley.

As in most months, house-building provided the lion’s share of new work, contributing £1.33bn to the £4.52bn total. The education sector contributed just over £900m. It is pleasing to note that spend on road and rail infrastructure also took an upward turn, possibly reflecting the government’s determination to match housing growth with increased spending on transport.

Having faltered slightly towards the end of 2017, Greater London reclaimed its position as the most active region, with £1.24bn of work awarded in the capital. But the West Midlands, North West and Yorkshire all enjoyed a positive start to 2018 too.

There is much left to learn about the causes and consequences of Carillion’s demise in the weeks and months to come. Little of it will provide much consolation to the many specialist subcontractors and suppliers owed money by the failed giant.

One thing is clear, however, and that is that no contractor is too big to fail. In fact, the collapse of Carillion merely serves to prove that the bigger they are, the harder they fall.

