published 12 Dec 2017
Case dealer taken over
Newport-based Case dealer LDH Plant has been acquired by the Ward Woolston Group.
LDH Plant has been a Case dealer for 10 years, covering South Wales, Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Avon, Somerset and Oxfordshire.
Case said that this relationship would continue under the new ownership.
Rob Vaughan, formerly managing director of LDH Plant, remains with the business as sales director and Nicholas Higgins remains operations director.
“As far as our customers and supplies are concerned it will be business as usual as we continue to drive the business forward,” said Rob Vaughan.
Ward Woolston Group was incorporated in August 2017 as the parent company of Northallerton-based Londonderry Garage (SE) Ltd, which itself was established only in 2015 as a supplier and installer of Hiab truck loader cranes. It is owned by chairman Michael Ward and managing director Scott Woolston, who have ambitions to build one of the UK's largest equipment dealers in the construction, demolition and waste management sectors.
Mr Woolston said: “LDH Plant is a well-established company, founded on like-minded principles and a strong culture of client care, which will complement and strengthen our services across the UK and create a business with combined revenue of £16m.
“This acquisition forms part of our strategy to expand the business, with our aim to achieve a revenue of £50m in the next five years through organic and acquisitive growth. We are looking to target businesses with similar synergies to help drive this momentum and deliver on our future plans.”
