Cat expands roller series

Caterpillar has introduced five new models to its range of road compaction rollers.

The new Cat CB13, CB15, and CB16 series tandem vibratory rollers are named roughly according to their approximate weight classes in US tons. In metric terms, the CB 13 has a standard operating weight of 12.9 tonnes, the CB 15 is 13.1 tonnes and the CB16 is just shy of 14.5 tonnes.

These models can be equipped with an oscillatory vibration system with a variety of vibratory options. The Cat Compaction Control option offers Pass-Count and Temperature Mapping systems, as well as infrared temperature sensors with GPS mapping to keep the operator informed of current mat temperatures, machine position, pass-count and pass coverage.

Machine to machine communication can help keep rolling patterns synchronised by sharing mapped data such as CMV, temperature mapping, coverage area, and pass-count maps between the displays of multiple machines.

Vibratory options including Oscillatory Vibration, Dual Amplitude, Dual Frequency, Versa Vibe, and Five Amplitude systems. The Versa Vibe system provides two settings for lighter hitting and higher working speeds on thin lifts; and two settings for heavier hitting, and slower speeds, on thick lifts or those with challenging mixes. The five-amplitude system offers the widest range of amplitudes with a single frequency, while the two amplitude, two frequency system offers thin lift, thick lift compaction at the flick of a switch.

Also new, but at the smaller end of the scale, are the CB1.7 and CB1.8 utility compactors in the 1.7 and 1.8 tonne class. These are designed for courtyards, cycle paths, town centres or any smaller jobs. Simple operating features include toggle-type switches and mechanical propel lever. Their high amplitude vibratory system combines with large diameter drums and eccentric weight design.

Further Images