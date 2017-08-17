Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » International » CB&I awarded Saudi storage tank project » published 17 Aug 2017

CB&I awarded Saudi storage tank project

CB&I has won a contract to build nine storage tanks and modify others at Saudi Aramco's refinery in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia.

The contract, which was awarded by Técnicas Reunidas, is part of a clean fuels expansion project. CB&I's scope includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication and construction of nine flat bottom tanks, as well as modifications to numerous existing tanks, all of which were previously supplied by CB&I.

Fabrication and project management will make use of CB&I’s local facilities in Al-Khobar and is intended to facilitate CB&I's ongoing efforts to train, develop and employ Saudi Arab nationals in key positions.

"This award reinforces our global relationship with Técnicas Reunidas and builds on our nearly 80-year history of supporting Saudi Aramco," said Luke Scorsone, executive vice president of CB&I's Fabrication Services operating group. "Beginning in 1938, CB&I has provided nearly all of the product storage at the Ras Tanura facility."

 

This article was published on 17 Aug 2017 (last updated on 17 Aug 2017).

