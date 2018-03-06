CDE takes over Cat's Monkstown facility

CDE Group, the Northern Irish supplier of mining and quarrying equipment, has bought the Caterpillar NI manufacturing facility located at Monkstown.

Caterpillar announced a consolidation of its generator-making operations in Northern Ireland in October 2017 as part of global cost reductions. The former FG Wilson business is relocating its Monkstown operations to its Larne facility.

By the end of September 2018, CDE will take possession of the building and add the fabrication and painting equipment it needs to support its own manufacturing operations.

The plant extends to over 300,000 square feet and CDE considers it ideal for the fabrication of complex equipment.

CDE director of operations Stephen McCullough said: “Over the next 12 months the plant will be operational and will result in reduced lead times for projects, which is a key driver for CDE sales.”

CDE finance director Colin Trainor added: “The efficiencies generated will strengthen the CDE organisation as well as underpin the prospect for employment in the wider area. With our new headquarters also completing in Q4 this is going to be an exciting time for the company and will produce high quality job opportunities.”