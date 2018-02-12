News » UK » Celebrity engineer launches book » published 12 Feb 2018
Celebrity engineer launches book
Structural engineer Roma Agrawal has brought out a book celebrating the achievements of her profession.
Built: The hidden stories behind our structures explores and explains the progress in engineering that brought each new wave of innovation, citing examples such as the Brooklyn Bridge and the Burj Khalifa.
The book is illustrated by her own drawings and published by Bloomsbury Publishing.
Roma Agrawal rose to fame as a member of the design team at consulting engineer WSP that worked on the foundations of The Shard, Europe’s tallest building. As a photogenic woman of Indian heritage, she rapidly became the face of diversity in a traditionally stale, male, pale profession. Since May 2017 she has been an associate director at Aecom, but continues to have a flourishing parallel media career, promoted by her personal website, romatheengineer.com.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 12 Feb 2018 (last updated on 12 Feb 2018).