Central Alliance develops SI rig for hard-to-reach sites

Wakefield-based site investigation specialist Central Alliance has designed and built a modular drilling rig for use on restricted and difficult access areas.

The rig was made in-house by Central Alliance’s development department, and can complete all the operations possible with a tracked rig including standard penetration tests (SPT) and cone penetration tests (CPT) at one-metre intervals, as well as U38, U70, U100 and U100T sampling, dynamic sampling and probing (DPSH and DPH) and simultaneous casing of boreholes.

The rig is driven by a portable hydraulic power pack, which can be operated up to 10 metres away. Mast height is 2.1 metres, for working below overhead power lines, and set up base area is 1.5 by 1.0 metres.

Central Alliance chief executive Pete Bevils said: “The modular rig has been used already on a number of projects with many more in the scheduled. As clients become more aware of its potential and capabilities, it is opening up many new geotechnical opportunities especially on limited headroom sites, embankments and cuttings for roads and railways. Its innovative size and construction means it is also ideal for use inside buildings or basements.”