Central Piling opens northern office

An Essex piling contractor is has opened a northern regional office as a first step in a planned expansion.

Central Piling’s first regional office is in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire. Head office remains in Halstead, Essex.

The company is also looking to open a base in the southwest.

The Knaresborough office is being run by northern area manager Nick Sharp, who has previously worked for both Keller and May Gurney Piling in the north of England and Scotland.

Projects in the north of England already completed include installing 289 piles – 300mm and 400mm diameter piles to 14-metre depth – for a new mental health hospital in Southport.

And at a school near Northwich, Cheshire, Central Piling is installing 188 piles for a new sports hall.

Projects have also been carried out in Manchester and Liverpool.

Nick Sharp said: “There’s no shortage of business in the north and the very particular ground conditions present some interesting challenges that make my new job incredibly rewarding.”

Central Piling managing director Steve Hadley added: “We opened our first regional office to improve the lines of communication with the client, supervise on site and to take clients to site and in Nick’s extremely capable hands this approach is reaping dividends for us.”