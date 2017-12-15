News » International » CH2M shareholders back merger with Jacobs » published 15 Dec 2017
CH2M shareholders back merger with Jacobs
The shareholders of CH2M have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Jacobs’ proposed acquisition of the company.
Preliminary results show that more than 95% of the outstanding shares have backed the merger.
Jacobs Engineering had agreed in the summer to buy CH2M in a deal worth a total of US$3.27bn (£2.47bn) (link opens in new tab).
Each CH2M stockholder was entitled to choose one either a combination of US$52.85 in cash and 0.6677 shares of Jacobs common stock; or US$88.08 in cash; or 1.6693 shares of Jacobs common stock. Holders of approximately 66.8% of the outstanding CH2M shares opted for the third option, with 21.5% choosing the second and 9.3%, the third.
