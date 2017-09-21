News » International » CH2M wins design work at world’s second-busiest cruise port » published 21 Sep 2017
CH2M has been appointed to design a new terminal for the world's second-busiest cruise port.
Long-time client Canaveral Port Authority has engaged CH2M to design the new terminal to support its cruise business, which currently accounts for 80% of the port's revenue.
The new terminal will join the Cruise Terminal One, also designed by CH2M, in its ability to serve ships like Royal Caribbean's Oasis-class, with capacities of more than 5,400 passengers.
In addition to leading design of the proposed 1,400-foot-long terminal berth, CH2M will provide permit support, dredging, bidding support and construction support as part of its waterside engineering design and permitting services contract.
"With experience on both waterside and landside design of cruise terminals at Port Canaveral, we dive deeper than most when it comes to understanding the relationship between a wharf and terminal," said Gary Ledford, CH2M project manager.
CH2M will assist the Port Authority in securing permits from various state and local agencies including the US Army Corps of Engineers, the US Coast Guard and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conversation Commission.
