China commits to early finish for Winter Olympics venues

China’s vice-premier has said that the main Olympic venues and transport links for the 2022 Winter Games must be completed by the end of 2019.

Zhang Gaoli was speaking at a high-level meeting on the preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympic & Paralympic Games. The meeting was attended by officials from relevant government departments, along with the heads of co-hosts Beijing and neighbouring Hebei province.

He said that preparations for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games have gone smoothly over the past two years, while still more work lays ahead.

Zhang stressed that the main competition venues and relevant infrastructure projects like the high-speed railway between Beijing and Zhangjiakou must be ready by the end of 2019, and the construction work must be environment-friendly and of a high-quality.

As highlighted in Beijing’s bid plans, China pledges to encourage 300 million people to participate in winter sports ahead of the 2022 Games.