Thu November 23 2017

TBM for Chinese metro designed and built in five months

A 148m-long double-shield tunnel boring machine (TBM) for a Chinese metro line has been designed and manufactured in just five months.

China Railway Construction Heavy Industry has developed the machine – called Wushi - specifically for Shenzhen Metro Line 6. The company said that the general delivery speed for similar equipment in other companies is more than a year.

The equipment, which has an excavation diameter of 6.47m, will be used for a line that needs to pass Yangtai Mountain and multiple broken strata. The strata of rock surrounding the tunnel are complex and changeable, including a dry compressive strength of more than 100MPa.

 

 

This article was published on 16 Aug 2017 (last updated on 16 Aug 2017).

