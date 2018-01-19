News » International » China starts building Antarctic research station » published 19 Jan 2018
China starts building Antarctic research station
Construction is set to start of China’s 5th Antarctic research station.
Key equipment was transferred this week from the research icebreaker Xuelong to the Inexpressible Island, where the station will be built.
The Chinese government and news agency Xinhau reported that the new base is expected to be set up set up within five years, and will provide year-round support for researchers carrying work in relation to the land, ocean, atmosphere, ice shelf and biology. The researchers will also establish an observation and monitoring network in the Antarctic and carry out surveying of marine environmental protection.
