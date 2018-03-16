CIOB updates estimating advice

The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) has updated its Code of Estimating Practice to bring it up to date with changes in construction processes.

The CIOB says that estimating needs to be modernised to make it “more reliable and more dynamic”.

The new edition of its estimating code – called New Code of Estimating Practice – examines the processes of estimating and pricing, providing best practice guidelines for those involved in procuring and pricing construction works. It links production planning, resource requirements, time management and control of costs.

“Estimating is at the core of every construction project. If the estimate is wrong, everybody suffers; the contractor, client, consultants and companies involved in the supply chain,” said Roger Flanagan, co-author of the publication. “A new approach to estimating is necessary to keep the industry relevant and ensure accurate and reliable pricing is at the heartbeat of construction.”

It is available in paperback form for £64.95 through www.wiley.com