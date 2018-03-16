News » UK » CIOB updates estimating advice » published 16 Mar 2018
CIOB updates estimating advice
The Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) has updated its Code of Estimating Practice to bring it up to date with changes in construction processes.
The CIOB says that estimating needs to be modernised to make it “more reliable and more dynamic”.
The new edition of its estimating code – called New Code of Estimating Practice – examines the processes of estimating and pricing, providing best practice guidelines for those involved in procuring and pricing construction works. It links production planning, resource requirements, time management and control of costs.
“Estimating is at the core of every construction project. If the estimate is wrong, everybody suffers; the contractor, client, consultants and companies involved in the supply chain,” said Roger Flanagan, co-author of the publication. “A new approach to estimating is necessary to keep the industry relevant and ensure accurate and reliable pricing is at the heartbeat of construction.”
It is available in paperback form for £64.95 through www.wiley.com
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 16 Mar 2018 (last updated on 16 Mar 2018).