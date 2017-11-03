Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » Plant » City crane topples onto Basingstoke house » published 3 Nov 2017

City crane topples onto Basingstoke house

Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service had to extricate a crane operator from his cab yesterday morning after his telescopic mobile crane toppled over onto a bungalow.

Photo from Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service

Five vehicles from Basingstoke Fire Station were called to the property on Pitman Close, a residential street, in Basingstoke. The house was empty at the time and the crane operator was helped out with injury..

The crane was in the colours of hire company Terranova, which was dissolved last year. Photos released by the fire service show it to be a two-axle single-cab city crane, suggesting either a Kato Crevo CR-250 or a Demag AC 25.

 

 

This article was published on 3 Nov 2017 (last updated on 3 Nov 2017).

