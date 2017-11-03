News » Plant » City crane topples onto Basingstoke house » published 3 Nov 2017
City crane topples onto Basingstoke house
Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service had to extricate a crane operator from his cab yesterday morning after his telescopic mobile crane toppled over onto a bungalow.
Five vehicles from Basingstoke Fire Station were called to the property on Pitman Close, a residential street, in Basingstoke. The house was empty at the time and the crane operator was helped out with injury..
The crane was in the colours of hire company Terranova, which was dissolved last year. Photos released by the fire service show it to be a two-axle single-cab city crane, suggesting either a Kato Crevo CR-250 or a Demag AC 25.
