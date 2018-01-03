Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
News » UK » City planners demand consolidated deliveries » published 3 Jan 2018

City planners demand consolidated deliveries

The City of London has so many tall buildings under construction that its planners are demanding a new approach to coping with site traffic – consolidation of deliveries.

CGI of what the City of London skyline will look like in 2026 Above: CGI of what the City of London skyline will look like in 2026

There are eight new tall buildings under construction in the City of London’s eastern cluster and another five with planning permission, including 1 Undershaft, which at more than 300 metres high is set to be the tallest of the lot. The scale of development is described as unprecedented. To manage the impact of construction traffic, planners now expect deliveries to be better planned.

The City Corporation granted planning permission to the 64-storey 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper (TwentyTwo) on the condition that its deliveries are sent initially to an offsite consolidation centre. This is the first time that an office tower has been subject to such a planning requirement. The City Corporation says that it encourages the use of off-site consolidation to reduce the traffic, safety and environmental impacts of freight.

Chris Hayward, planning committee chairman at the City of London Corporation, said: “It is unprecedented to see such a scale of development taking place at one time in the Square Mile. There are now more cranes in the City sky than in recent decades.

“Over the next 30 years I expect that we will need to deliver office space for up to 100,000 extra City workers. Therefore iconic buildings such as TwentyTwo will lead the way in ensuring the City remains competitive as a leading financial centre.”

Three tall buildings completed construction in 2016/17 including 1 Creechurch Place in the eastern cluster. Approaching completion were 120 Fenchurch Street, The Scalpel, 22 Bishopsgate, 100 Bishopsgate and 70 St Mary Axe.

Listed below are those tall buildings under construction or with planning consent

Development

Height (metres)

Status

22 Bishopsgate

294.94 (62 storeys)

Under construction

52 Lime Street (the Scalpel)

206 (36 storeys)

Under construction

100 Bishopsgate

181 (37 storeys)

Under construction

6-8 Bishopsgate/150 Leadenhall Street

185 (50 storeys)

Under construction

70 St Mary Axe

164.3 (21 storeys)

Under construction

150 Bishopsgate

150.92 (41 storeys)

Under construction

120 Fenchurch Street

85 (15 storeys)

Under construction

80 Fenchurch Street

78 (14 storeys)

Under construction

1 Undershaft – the tallest in the Eastern Cluster*

304.6 (73 storeys)

Consented, Not started – still subject to S106 Approval

2-3 Finsbury Avenue (Broadgate) north of the Eastern Cluster

168.4 (32 storeys)

Consented, Not started – still subject to S106 Approval

40 Leadenhall Street

170 (34 storeys)

Consented, Not started

130 Fenchurch Street

105 (17 storeys)

Consented, Not started

1 Leadenhall Street (corner of Leadenhall Market)

182.7 (36 storeys) 

Consented, Not started

 

 

 

 

Further Images

This article was published on 3 Jan 2018 (last updated on 3 Jan 2018).

