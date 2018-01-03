City planners demand consolidated deliveries

The City of London has so many tall buildings under construction that its planners are demanding a new approach to coping with site traffic – consolidation of deliveries.

There are eight new tall buildings under construction in the City of London’s eastern cluster and another five with planning permission, including 1 Undershaft, which at more than 300 metres high is set to be the tallest of the lot. The scale of development is described as unprecedented. To manage the impact of construction traffic, planners now expect deliveries to be better planned.

The City Corporation granted planning permission to the 64-storey 22 Bishopsgate skyscraper (TwentyTwo) on the condition that its deliveries are sent initially to an offsite consolidation centre. This is the first time that an office tower has been subject to such a planning requirement. The City Corporation says that it encourages the use of off-site consolidation to reduce the traffic, safety and environmental impacts of freight.

Chris Hayward, planning committee chairman at the City of London Corporation, said: “It is unprecedented to see such a scale of development taking place at one time in the Square Mile. There are now more cranes in the City sky than in recent decades.

“Over the next 30 years I expect that we will need to deliver office space for up to 100,000 extra City workers. Therefore iconic buildings such as TwentyTwo will lead the way in ensuring the City remains competitive as a leading financial centre.”

Three tall buildings completed construction in 2016/17 including 1 Creechurch Place in the eastern cluster. Approaching completion were 120 Fenchurch Street, The Scalpel, 22 Bishopsgate, 100 Bishopsgate and 70 St Mary Axe.

Listed below are those tall buildings under construction or with planning consent

Development Height (metres) Status 22 Bishopsgate 294.94 (62 storeys) Under construction 52 Lime Street (the Scalpel) 206 (36 storeys) Under construction 100 Bishopsgate 181 (37 storeys) Under construction 6-8 Bishopsgate/150 Leadenhall Street 185 (50 storeys) Under construction 70 St Mary Axe 164.3 (21 storeys) Under construction 150 Bishopsgate 150.92 (41 storeys) Under construction 120 Fenchurch Street 85 (15 storeys) Under construction 80 Fenchurch Street 78 (14 storeys) Under construction 1 Undershaft – the tallest in the Eastern Cluster* 304.6 (73 storeys) Consented, Not started – still subject to S106 Approval 2-3 Finsbury Avenue (Broadgate) north of the Eastern Cluster 168.4 (32 storeys) Consented, Not started – still subject to S106 Approval 40 Leadenhall Street 170 (34 storeys) Consented, Not started 130 Fenchurch Street 105 (17 storeys) Consented, Not started 1 Leadenhall Street (corner of Leadenhall Market) 182.7 (36 storeys) Consented, Not started

