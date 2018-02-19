Civils contractors alerted to Scape opportunity

Scape is advertising for a single contractor for a £1.6bn civil engineering and infrastructure framework.

Scape, the public sector procurement organisation, is advertising for a civil engineering contractor able to take on contracts up to a value of £100m.

The framework will be open to use by public sector clients across England, Northern Ireland and Wales, but not Scotland, which is being procured separately.

Initially, this procurement exercise was divided into two lots. However, Scape has decided to procure each lot as separate frameworks. The Scotland deal is estimated to be worth a further £500m over the four year term.

Further details are available at http://delta-esourcing.com/delta