Clegg lands Nottingham Trent campus job

Clegg Construction has won an £8.2m contract to construct a new reception building at Nottingham Trent University’s Brackenhurst campus.

The scheme is the centrepiece of the university’s campus masterplan and combines a new campus reception building with an Environment Centre to house the School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences.

The building is designed to be eco-friendly design, with sloping hipped roofs to complement the adjacent Brackenhurst Hall.

Clegg Construction is scheduled to complete construction next year.

Dean of the School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences, Robert Mortimer, said: “This development will form the new ‘heart of the campus’ for Brackenhurst, providing a real gravitas and sense of arrival. It is a significant milestone in terms of our plans for this 500-acre campus, which will see us build upon our reputation as a centre for land-based education, research and enterprise.”