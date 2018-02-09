News » Up To £20m » Clegg lands Nottingham Trent campus job » published 9 Feb 2018
Clegg lands Nottingham Trent campus job
Clegg Construction has won an £8.2m contract to construct a new reception building at Nottingham Trent University’s Brackenhurst campus.
The scheme is the centrepiece of the university’s campus masterplan and combines a new campus reception building with an Environment Centre to house the School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences.
The building is designed to be eco-friendly design, with sloping hipped roofs to complement the adjacent Brackenhurst Hall.
Clegg Construction is scheduled to complete construction next year.
Dean of the School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences, Robert Mortimer, said: “This development will form the new ‘heart of the campus’ for Brackenhurst, providing a real gravitas and sense of arrival. It is a significant milestone in terms of our plans for this 500-acre campus, which will see us build upon our reputation as a centre for land-based education, research and enterprise.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 9 Feb 2018 (last updated on 9 Feb 2018).