Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Sat February 10 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information
Related Information

News » Up To £20m » Clegg lands Nottingham Trent campus job » published 9 Feb 2018

Clegg lands Nottingham Trent campus job

Clegg Construction has won an £8.2m contract to construct a new reception building at Nottingham Trent University’s Brackenhurst campus.

The planned building Above: The planned building

The scheme is the centrepiece of the university’s campus masterplan and combines a new campus reception building with an Environment Centre to house the School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences.

The building is designed to be eco-friendly design, with sloping hipped roofs to complement the adjacent Brackenhurst Hall.

Clegg Construction is scheduled to complete construction next year.

Dean of the School of Animal, Rural & Environmental Sciences, Robert Mortimer, said: “This development will form the new ‘heart of the campus’ for Brackenhurst, providing a real gravitas and sense of arrival. It is a significant milestone in terms of our plans for this 500-acre campus, which will see us build upon our reputation as a centre for land-based education, research and enterprise.”

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 9 Feb 2018 (last updated on 9 Feb 2018).

More News Channels