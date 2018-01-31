Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu February 01 2018

News » Up To £20m » Cleshar handed Carillion's East London Line contract » published 31 Jan 2018

Cleshar handed Carillion's East London Line contract

Transport for London (TfL) has appointed trackwork specialist Cleshar Contract Services to take over Carillion’s East London Line maintenance contract.

Cleshar carrying out work for Network Rail at Richmond Station in 2014 Above: Cleshar carrying out work for Network Rail at Richmond Station in 2014

Cleshar Contract Services will take over Carillion’s contract on 1st April 2017. All Carillion's employees on the job will be transferred to Cleshar with their terms and conditions protected, TfL said.

In the meantime, TfL will continue to work with accountancy firm PwC to ensure Carillion's workers on the East London Line continue to be paid.

Jonathan Fox, TfL’s director for rail and sponsored services, said: “I would like to give my sincere thanks for the continued commitment and professionalism of all employees during this uncertain time and am delighted that we will be able to secure a way forward for this contract and the Carillion staff affected."

 

This article was published on 31 Jan 2018 (last updated on 31 Jan 2018).

