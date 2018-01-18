News » UK » Cleveland Bridge opens in Newport » published 18 Jan 2018
Cleveland Bridge opens in Newport
Darlington's Cleveland Bridge is opening a new office in Newport, Wales.
The new office, at Langstone Business Park, will house sales, design, engineering and project management functions.
Cleveland Bridge said that it had seen an upturn in activity in the south of the UK and Wales, contributing to company profits growing from £2.5m in 2015 to £4m in 2016.
Andrew Morris, head of infrastructure, said: “South Wales is strategically important for Cleveland Bridge; opening a large office here will enable us to strengthen our Welsh team and provide closer support to the Welsh infrastructure and construction sectors as well as regions such as the southeast and southwest of England.
“It will also allow us to take advantage of the wealth of skilled people from the area that will help Cleveland Bridge further grow its market share.”
Cleveland Bridge is owned by Al Rushaid Petroleum Investment Company of Saudi Arabia.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 18 Jan 2018 (last updated on 18 Jan 2018).