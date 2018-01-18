Cleveland Bridge opens in Newport

Darlington's Cleveland Bridge is opening a new office in Newport, Wales.

The new office, at Langstone Business Park, will house sales, design, engineering and project management functions.

Cleveland Bridge said that it had seen an upturn in activity in the south of the UK and Wales, contributing to company profits growing from £2.5m in 2015 to £4m in 2016.

Andrew Morris, head of infrastructure, said: “South Wales is strategically important for Cleveland Bridge; opening a large office here will enable us to strengthen our Welsh team and provide closer support to the Welsh infrastructure and construction sectors as well as regions such as the southeast and southwest of England.

“It will also allow us to take advantage of the wealth of skilled people from the area that will help Cleveland Bridge further grow its market share.”

Cleveland Bridge is owned by Al Rushaid Petroleum Investment Company of Saudi Arabia.