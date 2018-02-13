Cleveland Bridge recruits business development manager

Darlington-based Cleveland Bridge UK has appointed rail industry specialist Martin Eason as its new business development manager to help cultivate client relationships.

Martin Eason joins Cleveland Bridge from Aecom, where he spent three years as technical director and head of work winning, rail.

He began his career at British Rail and joined Scott Wilson Railways in 2003.

“Cleveland Bridge has a great tradition, but also great potential to play an increasingly important role in the future delivery of large-scale UK infrastructure and structural engineering projects,” Mr Eason said. “It has some tremendous capabilities that it has evolved over the decades in contemporary skills and working practices that meet the requirements of key sectors such as rail and highways.”

Chris Droogan, managing director of Cleveland Bridge UK, said: “Martin is a real asset to Cleveland Bridge and his appointment supports our growth strategy. Drawing upon his consultancy experience and infrastructure project expertise, he can add value to the relationships we have with our key customers across our markets.”