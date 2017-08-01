Clugston first to benefit from northeast colleges framework

Six contractors have been selected for the northeast universities major capital projects framework, which is expected to deliver £750m of building projects over the next six years.

The six contractors selected are Clugston Construction, Sir Robert McAlpine, BAM Construction, Bowmer & Kirkland, Galliford Try and Robertson.

All major building work (over £4m) at Newcastle, Durham, Northumbria, Sunderland and Teesside universities will now be awarded to one of these six companies.

The first project awarded under the framework is the construction and fit-out of the new Newcastle University Sports Centre. This will be delivered by Clugston Construction and is due to start in January 2018.

Once completed, the £17m sports centre will become a centre of excellence in sports science and body conditioning. The centre, on the Richardson (or Ricky) Road site, will provide new sports halls, courts, running tracks and gymnasiums for Newcastle University students.

Steve Radcliffe managing director of Clugston Construction’s said: “We are delighted to have secured a place on this framework and look forward to supporting the capital project needs of such high-profile organisations. Being involved in this framework will provide the opportunity to further develop our northeast business, by investing in our commitment to employment and skills and growing the local supply chain.”

The next project to be tendered will be Newcastle University’s £50m National Innovation Centre on Science Central, which is due to start construction in December.

Frank Rowell, head of the NEUPC consortium, said: “Through collaboration with our members in the northeast, we are excited to announce the launch of a ground breaking major construction collaborative framework. This is the first time a HE purchasing consortium has tendered a framework of this scale and complexity and demonstrates our ability to provide relevant and high-quality procurement resources to university estates departments. Our members are now able to access purchasing agreements that cover the majority of estates activity.”