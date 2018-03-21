News » Over £20m » Clugston to give Arco warehouse a £25m extension » published 21 Mar 2018
Clugston to give Arco warehouse a £25m extension
Clugston Construction has been awarded a contract for a £25m extension to a big warehouse in Hull.
Workwear and safety equipment supplier Arco is adding a 20,439 m² extension to its National Distribution Centre, doubling its current warehousing and logistics capacity.
The new facility, set for completion in summer 2019, will be linked to the existing building and have a 19m high internal storage capacity, enabling it to store around 40,000 pallets.
The design team supporting Arco and Clugston includes Alan Wood & Partners from Hull and HBPW civils.
Clugston Construction managing director Steve Radcliffe said: “Following several months of preparatory work with the designers and planners, we are delighted that the on-site works are now starting, and once again to be working with Arco, for whom we previously built an earlier extension to their National Distribution facility.”
The build is part of Arco’s £55m expansion plans that also include a £30m Digital Transformation Project.
This article was published on 21 Mar 2018 (last updated on 21 Mar 2018).
