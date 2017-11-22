Clugston starts £1.2bn Lincolnshire Lakes scheme

Clugston Construction is set to begin work on the first lake of the £1.2bn Lincolnshire Lakes development after plans were signed off by North Lincolnshire Council.

The first lake is Ashby Parkland, on land north of Burringham Road. It will provide opportunities for sport and recreation, and will seek to host triathlon events.

North Lincolnshire Council has secured £2m funding from the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership to build the first lake, which will be surrounded by residential areas and include a beach, running and cycle tracks, a water sports centre and a water-based retail area.

The whole development is expected to provide six waterside villages with more than 6,000 homes by 2028.

Greater Lincolnshire LEP director Ruth Carver said: “We are delighted that works are starting on the Lincolnshire Lakes project. The scheme, made possible through the Greater Lincolnshire LEP’s growth deal funding, has the potential to provide significant upgrades in infrastructure and homes, and we look forward to working closely with local and national partners to enable its delivery.”

North Lincolnshire Council leader Rob Waltham added: “This is an exciting time for North Lincolnshire with the regeneration of Scunthorpe as the Lincolnshire Lakes project gets underway with the building of the first lake. This is the first of five lakes that form part of the scheme and provide a beautiful backdrop for the six villages to follow.

“A key part of the Lincolnshire Lakes project is the integrated flood defences and drainage for the area and this lake forms part of that. The government has invested £13m in the flood defences for the Trent and Isle villages and Lincolnshire Lakes; this project will transform our area so it is important that we get it right.”