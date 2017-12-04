CMA calls in Brandon acquisition

The Competition & Markets Authority has stepped in to investigate the acquisition of Brandon Hire Group by Vp.

The merger of Brandon’s 143 tool hire shops with Vp’s 56 Hire Station branches is being examined for its potential impact on market competitiveness.

Vp completed a £70m deal last month to take Brandon Hire Group off the hands of Rutland Partners. [See our previous report here.] Any further movement in integrating Brandon into Vp and Hire Station must now be put on hold pending the outcome of the CMA’s investigation.

Vp said that it has already assessed potential competition considerations as part of its due diligence exercise and would now fully assist the CMA with its enquiry.